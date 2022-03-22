Celebrity / Kylie Jenner Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Un-Name Their Newborn Son Wolf It's not clear what their son's new name is By Evann Gastaldo, Newser Staff Posted Mar 22, 2022 2:34 AM CDT Copied Recording artist Travis Scott, left, and Kylie Jenner, right, attend the 72nd annual Parsons Benefit presented by The New School at The Rooftop at Pier 17 on Tuesday, June 15, 2021, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Newser) – Kylie Jenner's second child with Travis Scott was originally named Wolf, but no longer. "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," she posted on her Instagram Stories Monday, per TMZ. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." It's not clear, however, what his name is now. TMZ confirms the name Wolf Jacques Webster appears on the boy's birth certificate, so the couple will need to legally change it. Jacques is Travis Scott's birth name. The couple's first child together is daughter Stormi. Earlier Monday, Jenner released a video featuring newly revealed footage of the baby formerly known as Wolf's birth, People reports. (Read more Kylie Jenner stories.)