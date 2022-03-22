Kylie Jenner, Travis Scott Un-Name Their Newborn Son Wolf

(Newser) – Kylie Jenner's second child with Travis Scott was originally named Wolf, but no longer. "FYI our sons [sic] name isn't Wolf anymore," she posted on her Instagram Stories Monday, per TMZ. "We just really didn't feel like it was him. Just wanted to share because I keep seeing Wolf everywhere." It's not clear, however, what his name is now. TMZ confirms the name Wolf Jacques Webster appears on the boy's birth certificate, so the couple will need to legally change it. Jacques is Travis Scott's birth name. The couple's first child together is daughter Stormi. Earlier Monday, Jenner released a video featuring newly revealed footage of the baby formerly known as Wolf's birth, People reports. (Read more Kylie Jenner stories.)