Chrissy Teigen Reveals 4th Baby With Touching Name

Chrissy Teigen posted some surprise news to Instagram on Wednesday: She's now a mother of four. She and husband John Legend welcomed son Wren Alexander Stephens via surrogate. Her multi-slide post begins with her explaining that "for as long as I can remember, I've always wanted four children" and goes on to describe how she tended to carry four dolls around as a child. She explains that after losing son Jack due to pregnancy complications in 2020 , she thought she might be unable to have more children. The following year, she reached out to a surrogate agency and was pondering the feasibility of "2 tandem surrogates, to each bring us a healthy baby boy or girl."

She said therapy led her to decide to try IVF one last time. The result was daughter Esti, who was born in January. While pregnant, she met Alexandra, the "most incredible, loving, compassionate surrogate we could ever imagine. ... All our wishes and dreams aligned. I wanted to be her friend, I wanted our children to play together, I wanted dinner together, I wanted to lay my head on her belly and be able to feel the hiccups and kicks."

The first embryo didn't take, and Teigen writes she'll never forget how hard Alexandra "fought to get ready for a second transfer. How much she gave up of her own body—surgeries to get scar tissue cleared." The second transfer worked, and Wren was born June 19. "We want to say thank you for this incredible gift you have given us, Alexandra," Teigen writes. "We are so happy to tell the world that he is here, with a name forever connected to you." (Read more Chrissy Teigen stories.)