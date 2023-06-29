Report: Ghislaine Maxwell Is the 'Prison Karen'

In the appeal of her conviction for helping Jeffrey Epstein traffic and sexually abuse underage girls, Ghislaine Maxwell complained of "inhumane" conditions inside the low-security prison in which she's serving a 20-year sentence. Now, a source is revealing more about what she finds so cruel, including standard-issue pillows and a lack of access to black hair dye. Maxwell has filed more than 400 complaints during her three years in custody, griping "about the food, the bedding, when they cancel temple because of bad weather or are late setting up her legal calls," the source tells the Daily Mail . Currently housed at Florida's FCI Tallahassee, Maxwell "is the prison Karen. She can file a grievance over anything."

Maxwell reportedly received hypoallergenic bedding after complaining that the standard-issue pillows activated her allergies. She also complained about a "rude" laundry lady with whom she had a spat after refusing to turn over some temporary slip-on shoes, per the Daily Mail. "The latest battle is over hair dye," the source says. "Maxwell hates her gray showing through and she's filed a grievance because they don't sell it anymore." According to Radar Online, 61-year-old Maxwell paid another inmate $200 dollars for black hair dye ahead of a jailhouse interview with TalkTV, released earlier this year, in which she sported dark locks with no sign of gray.

She grumbled about jail conditions then, too. "When like me you're on a no-meat diet, you're supposed to have either hummus or cottage cheese or tofu for you, but most of the time, I'd say about 95%, it's tofu, if it's anything, or beans ... or otherwise you have a tofu substitute," she griped, per the Toronto Sun. "And then the tofu has no seasoning, there's no seasoning allowed. No salt or pepper or anything. So it's beyond tasteless." She also spoke of having to wake up at 6am and make her bed "in military style so there is nothing that's sticking out ... otherwise you can get into trouble." She spends her days working in the law library, helping inmates with appeals and other legal matters, and, according to the Mail, encouraging them to file their own complaints. (Read more Ghislaine Maxwell stories.)