One of the Supreme Court's final rulings for this term is due out Friday regarding LGBTQ+ rights, but ahead of its release comes a report on a key document in the case. It appears that document may be phony, reports the Guardian, which notes that "[raises] the possibility that important evidence cited in [the case] might be wrong or even falsified." The news was first reported Thursday by the New Republic, in a story with the eyebrow-raising headline, "The Mysterious Case of the Fake Gay Marriage Website, the Real Straight Man, and the Supreme Court." More here:

The case: 303 Creative LLC v. Elenis challenges a Colorado law that bars businesses that serve the public from discriminating against gay people. Plaintiff Lorie Smith, a web designer, says her religious objections should exempt her from designing websites for same-sex weddings.

The document: Smith's lawyers included in court filings an inquiry from a man named Stewart (his last name is being kept under wraps), who in September 2016 contacted Smith through her website for work on his wedding to his fiance, Mike. Stewart's email and phone number were included in the filing. "This week, I decided to call Stewart and ask him about his inquiry," Melissa Gira Grant wrote for the New Republic.