2 Dead, 28 Injured in in Baltimore Shooting

Two people were killed and 28 were injured when gunfire erupted at a block party in Baltimore Sunday morning, including three who are in critical condition, police said. Baltimore Police Department Acting Commissioner Richard Worley told reporters there were a total of 30 victims during a press conference at the scene. The shooting took place just after 12:30am at a block party in the Brooklyn Homes area in the southern part of the city, Worley said. All of the victims were adults. Twenty victims walked into area hospitals with injuries from the shooting, Worley said.

An 18-year-old woman was found dead at the scene and a 20-year-old man was pronounced dead at a hospital, police said. "I want those who are responsible to hear me, and hear me very clearly," Mayor Brandon Scott said at the scene. "We will not stop until we find you, and we will find you. Until then, I hope that every single breath you take, that you think about the lives that you took, think about the lives that you impacted here tonight." No arrests were made immediately after the shooting. Scott asked anyone with information to come forward to assist investigators locate the "cowards" who were responsible for the shooting.