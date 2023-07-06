Trump Parlayed Indictments Into Campaign Cash Cow

Fundraising committee's haul almost doubled in second quarter
By Rob Quinn,  Newser Staff
Posted Jul 6, 2023 5:27 AM CDT
Former President Trump speaks during a rally, Saturday, July 1, 2023, in Pickens, SC.   (AP Photo/Chris Carlson)

Former President Trump's legal troubles appear to have been a big boost for his campaign finances, according to the Republican frontrunner's joint fundraising committee. A campaign official tells Politico that the committee raised more than $35 million during the second quarter of this year, almost double what it raised in the first quarter. Trump was indicted twice in the second quarter, once on state charges in New York and once on federal charges, and the campaign has been using the cases to appeal for funds.

In one email, supporters were asked to "make a contribution to peacefully DEFEND our movement from the never-ending witch hunts," per Politico. The cash raised by the joint fundraising committee is split between Trump's campaign and his Save America PAC, which he has used to pay legal bills, the Washington Post reports. According to the fundraising committee's latest appeals, 90% of the funds go to the campaign, reports Reuters.

Campaign officials say the average donation is $34.20. The figure shows that "grass-roots Republicans overwhelmingly stand with President Trump," an adviser tells the Post. Other candidates have yet to disclose their second-quarter fundraising totals, though the campaign of Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis said $8.2 million was raised in the 24 hours after he announced his candidacy in May. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)

