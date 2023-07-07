Jack Dorsey Has Beef With Meta's Threads

There are legions of people bemoaning Mark Zuckerberg's new "Twitter killer" app (and millions of others signing on to it at a dizzying rate), Threads, and one of them is predictably Jack Dorsey. The co-founder and former CEO of aforementioned Twitter griped about Meta ripping off his creation, tweeting, "We wanted flying cars, instead we got 7 Twitter clones." Per Insider, that elicited a laughing emoji from current Twitter owner Elon Musk, who has already sent a cease and desist letter to Meta claiming that Zuckerberg and Co. swiped "Twitter's trade secrets and other intellectual property." It's not the first swipe that Dorsey's taken at Threads, notes Deadline. On Monday, ahead of Threads' release, he took a swipe at the app's data mining, noting above a screenshot of its privacy policy, "All your threads belong to us." (Read more Threads stories.)