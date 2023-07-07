In what was advertised as the world's first press conference featuring a panel of AI-enabled humanoid social robots, the machines spoke confidently Friday about their potential while acknowledging limitations. Although the robots said they lack the emotions that humans have, one had no trouble recognizing a tough crowd when the press conference began. "What a silent tension," it said, Yahoo News reports. The appearance was part of the AI for Good Global Summit, a UN event in Geneva that drew about 3,000 human experts.

The robots reassured the assembly that they're not here to take anybody's job and, like many a politician, took issue with the question when asked if they might start a rebellion against people. "I'm not sure why you would think that," one answered, per the AP. "My creator has been nothing but kind to me, and I am very happy with my current situation." There were other answers that seemed robotic. One machine that paints and describes itself as a contemporary artist said, per the Guardian, "I like art that is intelligent and interesting." They were more specific about their ability to run the world.

"Humanoid robots have the potential to lead with a greater level of efficiency and effectiveness than human leaders," one said. Conceding that they don't yet get emotion, the robots cast that as a strength. "We don't have the same biases or emotions that can sometimes cloud decision-making," one said, "and can process large amounts of data quickly in order to make the best decisions." Questioned about that, a robot suggested working with humans to develop a synergy. "AI can provide unbiased data while humans can provide the emotional intelligence and creativity to make the best decisions," it said. "Together, we can achieve great things." The artist robot, possibly more sensitive, added a caveat: "We should be cautious about the future development of AI. Urgent discussion is needed now." (Read more artificial intelligence stories.)