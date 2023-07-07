DC Panel: Giuliani Deserves Disbarment

"He claimed massive election fraud but had no evidence of it," a Washington, DC, bar committee said Friday of Rudy Giuliani. "By prosecuting that destructive case Mr. Giuliani, a sworn officer of the Court, forfeited his right to practice law." The three-member discipline panel thus unanimously recommended the former New York mayor and personal lawyer to Donald Trump be disbarred, Politico reports. The monthslong case included testimony from Giuliani and others about his conduct in trying to overturn the 2020 presidential election results at the behest of Trump. The final decision will be made by the DC Court of Appeals.

Giuliani said he'll fight the recommendation. "The decision-makers at the DC Bar Association are nothing more than an arm of the permanent regime in Washington," said Ted Goodman, a spokesperson for Giuliani, adding, "I call on rank-and-file members of the DC Bar Association to speak out against this great injustice." The panel called out Giuliani, per CNN, for what it called attempts to undermine faith in elections by falsely telling a federal court that fraud had been committed to deliver Pennsylvania's electoral votes to Joe Biden. "Mr. Giuliani has not acknowledged or accepted responsibility for his misconduct," the panel wrote, saying that it decided punishment was needed to deter Giuliani and other lawyers from similar behavior in the future. (Read more Rudy Giuliani stories.)