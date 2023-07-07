Rioter Who Pepper-Sprayed Capitol Officers Sentenced

A Florida man prosecutors say is affiliated with the Proud Boys extremist group was sentenced on Friday to five years in prison for attacking police officers with pepper spray as they tried to defend the US Capitol against supporters of President Donald Trump on Jan. 6, 2021. Barry Ramey, an aircraft mechanic who was convicted of assault and other crimes in federal court in Washington, DC, also tried to intimidate an FBI agent investigating him before his arrest, the AP reports. Ramey anonymously called the agent and recited the agent's home address over the phone, prosecutors say.

Ramey has been locked up since his April 2022 arrest. His attorney wrote in court documents that Ramey "has understood the gravity of his actions and is ready for a change with support standing by to help him through it." There was no immediate response Friday to an email sent to his attorney seeking comment. Prosecutors say Ramey joined a large group of Proud Boys on the morning of Jan. 6 before heading toward the Capitol, where lawmakers were meeting to certify President Biden's election victory over Trump. As another rioter charged a police line, Ramey lifted his arm and began spraying, hitting two officers, according to prosecutors. After the officers were sprayed, rioters managed to push past the police line and up the stairs toward the Capitol, authorities say.

Ramey's lawyer noted in court documents that her client didn't enter the Capitol, steal anything or "remain defiant following January 6th—as many have done." His attorney disputed prosecutors' characterization of Ramey as a member of the Proud Boys on Jan. 6. Also on Friday, another Florida man—who authorities say went to Washington with a militia group called Guardians of Freedom—was sentenced in a separate case to five months behind bars for his role in the riot, according to court documents. Authorities say Jonathan Rockholt came to the Capitol with a tactical vest and helmet, joined other rioters in pushing against police in a tunnel, and stole an officer's riot shield. Rockholt pleaded guilty to civil disorder and theft of government property.