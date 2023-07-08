Usually when someone enters a building with what appears to be a weapon and yells "Everybody get down!," people scurry to get down. Not in this Georgia nail salon, where patrons and staff members didn't seem at all fazed by a criminal wannabe's attempts to rob the place, reports TMZ . In security footage from Atlanta's Nail First shown by 11Alive , a man can be seen entering the salon holding something (ostensibly a weapon) underneath a black bag of some sort and making his demands for cash. "Give me the money! Where's the money?" the man shouts as he confronts the others, then wanders around the store.

A male employee working the register who TMZ says "seems too busy for [the intruder's] BS" stares at the man before answering a ringing phone and walking off camera. Meanwhile, a group of seated women also just stare, not moving to hand over their dough as the man directs them to. One woman does finally get up and walk calmly toward the door, at which point the man walks over and swipes her phone out of her hand. She then exits, though she waits right outside. Frustrated and seemingly confused that no one is doing what he says, the man finally walks outside, appears to exchange a few brief words with the woman waiting outside, and then strolls away, while she reenters.

Customer Lesa Barrow tells FOX 5 that the salon's owner was indeed scared during the incident, but that he tried to stay calm to keep everyone else calm. "That was his reaction, to calm everybody down, keep everybody relaxed," she says. Atlanta police tell the station that, in general, you should comply with demands to give up your valuables, and a man who was at a nearby business when the attempted robbery went down agrees. "If a guy says get on the floor, get on the floor," he says. Crime Stoppers tells WSB that the suspect sped away in a silver car, and that anyone with info should call 404-577-8477, with a potential $2,000 award up for grabs if the suspect is arrested and indicted. (Read more weird crimes stories.)