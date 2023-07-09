After '52 Years of Pure Joy,' Elton John Ends Final Tour

Paying tribute to his fans, his band, and his family, Elton John performed his final concert on tour on Saturday night in Stockholm, dedicating "Don't Let The Sun Go Down On Me" to them. "It's been my lifeblood to play for you guys, and you've been absolutely magnificent," he told the crowd, the BBC reports. The Farewell Yellow Brick Road tour included more than 300 shows before more than 6 million people. It began in 2018 and was scheduled to wrap up in 2021 until the pandemic hit. The tour is the first to cross $900 million in ticket sales, per Billboard.

John, 76, confirmed during the show that he'll "never be touring again" but might do a "one-off thing" in future. He has said he'll keep working on new music, per CNN. John has said he now wants to "be there" for his two young sons. A video of Coldplay, performing at the same time in Gothenburg, thanking John was played during the show. "We are so grateful for everything you've done for the Aids Foundation, anytime you've been kind to anybody," Chris Martin told him. It has been, John told his farewell audience, "52 years of pure joy playing music." (Read more Elton John stories.)