World's Biggest Disney Collection Is Up for Sale

Fans who agree Disneyland is indeed the happiest place on Earth will soon be able to take home more than a souvenir. A passionate collector has brought Disney magic to a sprawling 30,000-square-foot building in Burbank, California, where fans can hear birds chirping in the Enchanted Tiki Room section or giggle at the animated ghosts from the Haunted Mansion ride as they preview more than 1,500 items up for auction later this month. Joel Magee has been building his collection of more than 6,000 items—including costumes, rare posters, and life-size vehicles from rides like Dumbo and Peter Pan—for 30 years, and he's finally ready to share some of it with the public, per the AP . Magee's is the largest individually owned Disneyland/Disney Park collection in the world.

"It's really kind of exciting," he tells the outlet. "This is the first time that all of my things have been in the same room at the same time." Magee is known in the collectible industry as "the toy scout," and has amassed a huge collection of toys and Disney items. He says he watched The Wonderful World of Disney on TV every week as a kid but had never been to the park and never thought about collecting until he was at a toy show where he met a man selling Disneyland artifacts and got hooked. "At the time, I couldn't afford too much. I bought a couple of pieces, but that's where it all began," Magee says. "In my travels as 'the toy scout,' I meet people all over the country and for the last 25 years, they've just been bringing me all their stuff and here it is today."

The items for sale are as small as a trading card and as large as a 1917 Model T moving van from Disneyland's original Main Street. Mike Van Eaton is the co-owner of Van Eaton Galleries, which is running the auction. He says among the most sought-after items are those from the Haunted Mansion attraction, including original stretch paintings from the elevator in the iconic ride, and a "doom buggy"—the vehicle guests ride on. Some items will go for as low as $50, others, including the Dumbo ride vehicle, may fetch up to $300,000, he says. "We have trash cans from the park that may go for $5,000 or $6,000, and posters that could reach $50,000 to $60,000." The exhibition is at the Burbank Town Center Mall and runs through July 16. The auction will be held July 17 through 19.