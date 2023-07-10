Jonah Hill Accused of Emotional Abuse by Ex

Jonah Hill is being accused of emotional abuse by an ex-girlfriend. Surfer and model Sarah Brady on Friday posted an Instagram story (meaning it was only viewable for 24 hours, but screenshots abound) showing what she said were text messages from the actor from the year they dated, between August 2021 and August 2022, Fox News reports. She accuses Hill of gaslighting her and of trying to control who she spent time with (no "friendships with women who are in unstable places and from your wild recent past" and no "surfing with men" or "boundaryless [sic] inappropriate friendships with men," according to one alleged message from Hill), what she posted (no "sexual pictures" or "pictures of yourself in a bathing suit," according to that same message), and even whether or not she continued to model.

TMZ has screenshots of the messages; in another one, the person Brady says is Hill tells her that he feels she's disrespecting his boundaries by not abiding by his requests. A therapist who posts viral social media videos, Jeff Guenther, posted one about the situation that Brady shared: "Jonah Hill was using therapy speak to control his girlfriend Sarah," he says, "and it's important that we go over this misuse of therapy language, which is kind of a thing these days, and how it can be super problematic as it masks controlling behavior under a commonly accepted positive concept—in this case boundaries—making it harder for the person on the receiving end (Sarah) to challenge it." Brady has also referred to the allegations without naming Hill in subsequent Instagram posts, like this one that refers to a "narcissistic misogynist." Hill has not commented. (Read more Jonah Hill stories.)