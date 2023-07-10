Second Railroad Agrees With Union on Sick Time

Union Pacific railroad has reached a tentative deal with a major union regarding paid sick leave. The railroad and the International Association of Sheet Metal, Air, Rail and Transportation Workers said that the deal reached over the weekend provides up to eight paid sick leave days to around 5,900 railroad employees. While all Union Pacific employees receive some form of paid leave, the proposed agreement would provide the union members an additional five paid sick days annually, prorated for 2023. Starting next year, they also would have the ability to convert up to three paid leave days for use as paid sick time, the AP reports.