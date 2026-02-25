Money  | 
Nvidia Reports Another Quarter of Blowout Growth

Revenue is up 73% year-on-year
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 25, 2026 4:14 PM CST
A sign for a Nvidia office building is shown in Santa Clara, California.   (AP Photo/Jeff Chiu, File)

Artificial intelligence chipmaker Nvidia on Wednesday announced another quarter of astounding quarterly growth as investors try to decipher whether technology's latest craze is overblown hyperbole or a springboard into a new era of prosperity and productivity. The results for the November-January period blew past the analyst projections that shape investors' perceptions, as has been the case since Nvidia's high-end chips emerged as AI's best building blocks three years ago, the AP reports. Nvidia's fiscal fourth-quarter revenue surged 73% from the previous year to $68.1 billion while its profit nearly doubled to roughly $43 billion, or $1.76 per share.

The company now makes more than 90% of its revenue from its date center unit, which saw sales of networking parts used to connect graphic processing units surge 263% year-on-year to almost $11 billion, CNBC reports. The Santa Clara, California, company also provided a forecast exceeding analyst projections while CEO Jensen Huang provided commentary feeding into his thesis that the AI boom is still in the early stages of a buildout that will reshape society. "Computing demand is growing exponentially," Huang said, per the Wall Street Journal. "The agentic AI inflection point has arrived." Nvidia's stock price rose nearly 4% in extended trading after the numbers came out.

