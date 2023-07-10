Sarah Silverman Sues ChatGPT Over Copyright

Entertainers and creators have already had it with AI. That's at least one takeaway from the news—reported by the Verge —that comedian Sarah Silverman and two authors have filed copyright infringement lawsuits against the creator of ChatGPT as well as Mark Zuckerberg's Meta. Silverman and writers Christopher Golden and Richard Kadrey allege that OpenAI and Meta used their work without permission to train their artificial intelligence models, per the Guardian . Silverman's 2010 memoir, Bedwetter, is among the books listed in the lawsuits. Among other things, Silverman, Golden, and Kadrey are asking for damages and restitution. Neither company responded to requests for comments per Variety .

The authors "did not consent to the use of their copyrighted books as training material for ChatGPT," their lawsuit says. "Nonetheless, their copyrighted materials were ingested and used to train ChatGPT." They make similar claims against Meta's LLama AI models. As Rolling Stone notes, Silverman and her fellow plaintiffs aren't the first creators to tee up such a suit. Paul Tremblay, a horror novelist, and author Mona Awad filed a similar suit and are using the same attorney, Matthew Butterick. The Los Angeles Times reports that in Tremblay's and Awad's suit, the writers claim OpenAI "ingested" copyrighted work like Tremblay's The Cabin at the End of the World without permission.

The result, according to the suit, is that OpenAI and ChatGPT are reaping profits from "stolen writing." As Reuters reported at the end of June, it isn't just writers suing over large language model training practices, but coders and visual artists, as well, the former suing OpenAI and code repository GitHub (owned by Microsoft) and the latter suing text-to-image programs including StabilityAI and Midjourney. (Read more artificial intelligence stories.)