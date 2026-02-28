Trump: US Has Begun 'Major Combat Operations' in Iran

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital. President Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran," the AP reports. He said Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US.

Trump said the US had launched a "massive" operation to "prevent this very wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America," per the BBC. He acknowledged that there could be American casualties, saying "that often happens in war."

"Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people," Trump said. "Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."