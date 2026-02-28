Trump: US Has Begun 'Major Combat Operations' in Iran

Trump, Netanyahu call for regime change
By Newser Editors and Wire Services
Posted Feb 28, 2026 2:54 AM CST
Trump: US Has Begun 'Major Combat Operations' in Iran
People watch as smoke rises on the skyline after an explosion in Tehran, Iran, Saturday, Feb. 28, 2026.   (AP Photo)

The US and Israel launched an attack Saturday on Iran, with the first apparent strike happening near the offices of Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei. Iranian media reported strikes nationwide, and smoke could be seen rising from the capital. President Trump said in a video posted on social media that the US had begun "major combat operations in Iran," the AP reports. He said Iran has continued to develop its nuclear program and plans to develop missiles to reach the US.

  • Trump said the US had launched a "massive" operation to "prevent this very wicked radical dictatorship from threatening America," per the BBC. He acknowledged that there could be American casualties, saying "that often happens in war."
  • "Our objective is to defend the American people by eliminating imminent threats from the Iranian regime, a vicious group of very hard, terrible people," Trump said. "Its menacing activities directly endanger the United States, our troops, our bases overseas, and our allies throughout the world."

  • Trump appealed to the Iranian people to "take over your government—it will be yours to take." "This will be probably your only chance for generations," he said. "For many years, you have asked for America's help, but you never got it. No president was willing to do what I am willing to do tonight. Now you have a president who is giving you what you want, so let's see how you respond."
  • The New York Times reports that US officials, speaking on condition of anonymity, say the campaign could last for several days and it will be far more extensive than the strikes that targeted nuclear facilities last year. The sources say dozens of US strikes are being carried out from bases around the Middle East and at least one aircraft carrier.
  • It wasn't immediately clear whether the 86-year-old Khamenei was in his offices at the time of the strike, the AP reports. He hasn't been seen publicly in days as tensions with the US have grown. The US has assembled a vast fleet of fighter jets and warships in the region.
  • An Israeli official tells Reuters that the joint operation had been planned for months and the date of the attack was decided weeks ago. In a statement, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu thanked Trump for his "historic leadership" and said Israelis will need "endurance and fortitude" in the days ahead, with Iranian counterattacks expected, the BBC reports. "This murderous terrorist regime must not be armed with nuclear weapons that would allow it to threaten all of humanity," Netanyahu said. Like Trump, he called for regime change, saying, "Our joint action will create the conditions for the courageous Iranian people to take their destiny into their own hands."

