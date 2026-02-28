Trump: 'One of the Most Evil People in History' Is Dead

President Trump announced on Saturday that the attacks on Iran by the US and Israel have killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, the nation's supreme leader for nearly four decades. "Khamenei, one of the most evil people in History, is dead," Trump wrote on Truth Social. The killing could have a sweeping impact on Iran and the region, the New York Times reports. In an interview with ABC News, Trump said US intelligence indicates that much of the Iranian leadership "is gone," per the AP. He called Khamenei's death "justice" for the scores of killings he was responsible for, per NBC News.