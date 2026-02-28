World Leaders React to US-Israel Attack on Iran

Nations voice concern as some back strikes, others condemn escalation
Posted Feb 28, 2026 8:10 AM CST
Allies Split as US-Israel Strikes on Iran Draw Global Alarm
President Trump walks is seen before departing on Marine One at the White House on Friday in Washington.   (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

World leaders are lining up to assess, condemn, or cautiously back US and Israeli strikes on Iran as fears of a wider Middle East conflict grow. What some are saying as updates continue to trickle out of the region, per CNN, Reuters, and the New York Times:

  • Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, called the attacks "greatly concerning," urging all sides to show "maximum restraint," protect civilians, and adhere to international law.

  • French President Emmanuel Macron warned that open conflict involving the US, Israel, and Iran would have "grave consequences for international peace and security" and pressed Tehran to negotiate over its nuclear and ballistic programs and regional activities.
  • Pedro Sanchez, prime minister of Spain, rejected what he called the "unilateral" actions of Washington and Jerusalem as an escalation that deepens global instability, while also criticizing Iran and its Revolutionary Guard and warning that the region can't withstand another drawn-out war.
  • "The peacemaker once again showed his face," said Dmitry Medvedev, deputy chair of Russia's Security Council, apparently referring to President Trump. "All negotiations with Iran are a cover operation. No one doubted it. No one really wanted to negotiate anything."
  • Saudi Arabia reacted to apparent retaliatory strikes by Iran against Gulf Arab nations, calling them "a blatant violation" of their sovereignty.
  • Others struck a more qualified or supportive tone. "We support the United States acting to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon and to prevent Iran continuing to threaten international peace and security," Australian Prime Minister Anthony Albanese said in a statement, calling Iran a "destabilizing force" in the region.
  • Belgium's foreign minister, Maxime Prevot, lamented the failure of diplomacy but said Brussels understands the "profound security imperatives" and frustration with Iran's refusal to engage in negotiations.
  • Canadian Prime Minister Mark Carney backed Washington's effort to block Iran from acquiring a nuclear weapon, calling Tehran the main driver of "instability and terror" in the region.
  • Ukraine's Foreign Ministry noted: "The cause of the current events is precisely the violence and impunity of the Iranian regime, in particular the killings and repression of peaceful protesters, which have become particularly widespread in recent months."
  • Japan said the crisis directly affects its energy security and is watching developments "with great concern."
  • Meanwhile, Germany's chancellor, Friedrich Merz, is also said to be "monitoring the development closely and is in close coordination with European partners," per a statement.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X