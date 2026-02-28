World Leaders React to US-Israel Attack on Iran

World leaders are lining up to assess, condemn, or cautiously back US and Israeli strikes on Iran as fears of a wider Middle East conflict grow. What some are saying as updates continue to trickle out of the region, per CNN, Reuters, and the New York Times:

Antonio Costa, president of the European Council, and Ursula von der Leyen, head of the European Commission, called the attacks "greatly concerning," urging all sides to show "maximum restraint," protect civilians, and adhere to international law.