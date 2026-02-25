Kalshi: MrBeast Editor Flagged After 'Near-Perfect' Bets

Editor allegedly used insider info to bet on MrBeast markets
Posted Feb 25, 2026 12:15 PM CST
Kalshi: MrBeast Editor Flagged After 'Near-Perfect' Bets
Jimmy Donaldson, the popular YouTube video maker who goes by MrBeast, is seen March 10, 2024, in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.   (AP Photo/Rebecca Blackwell, File)

A prediction market is accusing someone in MrBeast's inner circle of trying to cash in on insider information. Kalshi said Wednesday it has suspended Artem Kaptur, an editor on the YouTube star's videos, after finding what it called "near-perfect" success on roughly $4,000 worth of bets tied to MrBeast content—wins the company says likely came from access to nonpublic information. NPR reports that Kalshi froze Kaptur's account so profits couldn't be pulled, fined him $20,000, and banned him for two years, while also flagging the case to federal regulators at the Commodity Futures Trading Commission.

MrBeast's company says it bars employees from betting on MrBeast-related markets and has "no tolerance" for insider trading. Kalshi also disclosed a separate case involving former longshot California GOP gubernatorial candidate Kyle Langford, who publicly boasted about wagering on himself; he was fined $1,000 and banned for five years. The Wall Street Journal explains that under Kalshi's rules, candidates can't bet on their own election as they can directly impact its outcome. The cases mark the first to be publicly disclosed by Kalshi, which said that of the 200 investigations it has opened in the past year, more than a dozen have turned into active cases.

Read These Next
Get the news faster.
Tap to install our app.
X
Install the Newser News app
in two easy steps:
1. Tap in your navigation bar.
2. Tap to Add to Home Screen.

X