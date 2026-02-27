Suit: Crispin Glover 'Lured' Me to LA, Kept Me as 'Sex Slave'

Crispin Glover is facing a lawsuit from a woman who says the Back to the Future actor "lured" her to Los Angeles, then kept her under his control for sex and unpaid work. The complaint, filed Wednesday in California Superior Court, alleges the 61-year-old "groomed" the ex-model online for years after they connected on social media in 2015, then promised her housing and a job as his assistant if she moved to LA, reports NBC News . Once she arrived there in 2024, she says, he monitored her movements, restricted her contacts, and effectively held her captive as a "live-in girlfriend/sex slave," per the complaint.

The suit describes a March 2024 confrontation in which, after she left the house without his permission, Glover allegedly locked her out and choked her in a headlock when she tried to reenter; photos of a neck injury are included in the filing. The woman, identified in the complaint as Jane Doe, also claims he previously showed her Nazi memorabilia "from his collection" when they met in Germany in 2023. The woman is suing for battery, fraud, wrongful eviction, and emotional distress, per Page Six. She seeks unspecified damages, saying she's now homeless and traumatized. Glover's representative tells TMZ that the actor, who played George McFly in Back to the Future, "denies these baseless allegations," calls himself the victim of an unprovoked felony assault, and says he'll vigorously contest what he describes as a "meritless fabrication."