Feds Do a 180 on Trump Lawsuit

In a move that will allow E. Jean Carroll's original defamation lawsuit against Donald Trump to proceed, the Justice Department on Tuesday said the former president is actually not entitled to immunity in that lawsuit. Carroll's suit, filed in 2019, centers around statements Trump made while president (he said that the rape Carroll accuses him of "never happened" and that she is "not my type"), and the Department of Justice under Trump found that he was covered by presidential immunity, the Guardian reports. After Joe Biden became president, the department originally maintained the same position until reversing it in the latest court filing, Politico reports. A second lawsuit filed by Carroll, centering around comments Trump made after leaving the presidency, went to trial earlier this year and Trump was found liable for sexual abuse and defamation.