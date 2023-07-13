Amazon: This Prime Day Was Our Biggest Yet

Amazon said Thursday it had its biggest Prime day event ever this year. The e-commerce company, as in past years, did not reveal how much money it earned during the two-day sales event, which took place on Tuesday and Wednesday and offered a plethora of deals on electronics, home goods, and other items. But Amazon touted 375 million items that it says were purchased worldwide by Prime members, who pay $14.99 per month or $139 per year, for different perks including faster shipping, per the AP. It also said sales growth for independent sellers on Amazon outpaced the company's retail business during the discount event.