SCOTUS Justices Spar Publicly Over 'Shadow Docket'

Supreme Court tensions over the court's fast-track handling of Trump-era disputes broke into the open Monday as high court Justices Ketanji Brown Jackson and Brett Kavanaugh publicly sparred over the so-called "shadow docket," NBC News reports. Speaking at a Washington event for lawyers and judges, Jackson sharply criticized the court's growing reliance on emergency orders, a process often used to let policies take effect before lower courts finish their work. She argued that the court's readiness to intervene encourages more emergency appeals and distorts how trial and appeals judges handle politically charged cases. "This uptick in the court's willingness to get involved … is a real unfortunate problem," she said, calling the resulting process "warped" and saying it is "not serving the court or this country well."

Kavanaugh, who has typically sided with the majority in those emergency rulings, defended the practice as a necessary response when the government or other parties seek urgent relief. He noted that both the Trump and Biden administrations have turned to the court when executive actions face swift legal challenges, a trend he linked to presidents increasingly using executive orders amid gridlock in Congress. "We have to have the same position regardless of who is president," he said, a principle Jackson said she shared. However, she disagreed with Kavanaugh on whether Trump and former President Joe Biden actually received the same treatment from the Supreme Court, the Washington Post reports. She argued Trump has often received favorable rulings on new initiatives, while such rulings for Biden largely upheld current law.

The exchange offered a rare public glimpse into internal disagreements over a docket that has allowed key Trump policies to move forward, including efforts to reshape the federal workforce, assert tighter control over agencies, and advance hard-line immigration measures after lower courts blocked them. CNN reports SCOTUS has backed the Trump administration in 80% of emergency appeals, a "far higher" percentage than the Biden administration. While the justices have previously laid out their differences in written opinions, direct debate on stage is unusual. Despite their clash over emergency rulings, Jackson and Kavanaugh found common ground on concerns about rising threats against judges.