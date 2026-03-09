California Cracks Down 'Montana Loophole'

Californians cruising around in high-end cars with Montana plates may be in for an unwanted surprise. The state is cracking down on what's known as the "Montana Loophole," reports the New York Times. Fourteen people have been charged so far in the investigation, which revolves around what Auto Blog describes as Montana's "unusually relaxed approach to sales and registration tax." The state, which charges no sales tax, allows out-of-state residents to buy and title vehicles there. The California charges include conspiracy to commit tax evasion, filing false returns, money laundering, and perjury, with text messages cited in court documents showing participants boasting about tax-free deals.