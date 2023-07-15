Two Brothers Do Something Never Done in Baseball

It's pretty rare, though not unprecedented, for two brothers to make the major leagues and wind up on the same team. It's rarer still for them to homer in the same game, let alone the same inning. Josh and Bo Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians managed the feat Friday, and then went one better by carving out a unique niche in the record books: They became the first brothers to hit muti-run homers for the same team in the same inning, reports Sports Illustrated. Bo started things off by hitting a two-run homer in the third inning, and older brother Josh came up a bit later in the third and did exactly the same thing.