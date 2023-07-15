Two Brothers Do Something Never Done in Baseball

It's pretty rare, though not unprecedented, for two brothers to make the major leagues and wind up on the same team. It's rarer still for them to homer in the same game, let alone the same inning. Josh and Bo Naylor of the Cleveland Guardians managed the feat Friday, and then went one better by carving out a unique niche in the record books: They became the first brothers to hit muti-run homers for the same team in the same inning, reports Sports Illustrated. Bo started things off by hitting a two-run homer in the third inning, and older brother Josh came up a bit later in the third and did exactly the same thing.
"It's super special," said Bo of the dual-homer performance, per MLB.com. "It's something that we've talked about, joked about in the past. Seeing it come to pass was pretty wild to think about." As USA Today notes, three sets of brothers before them (BJ and Justin Upton; Billy and Cal Ripken; and Tommie and Hank Aaron) have hit home runs in the same inning for the same team. But the Naylors are the first to each hit multi-run homers. Unfortunately for the Naylors, their team scored no other runs in the game and got clobbered by Texas 12-4. (Read more Major League Baseball stories.)