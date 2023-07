Tesla has produced its first Cybertruck, the company announced Saturday. The electric pickup rolled out of the Tesla factory in Texas, the Wall Street Journal reports, almost four years after the prototype's awkward introduction; that event went off script when a demonstration of the invincibility of the vehicle's windows turned into a fail. At the time, Tesla said production of the Cybertruck would begin in late 2021. After that, the company didn't say much about the schedule, per CNN. CEO Elon Musk has said supply chain issues have delayed new vehicles.