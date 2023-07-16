Couple Spot Jail Escapee, Ending His Time on the Run

After Michael Burham escaped from jail Hollywood-style and disappeared into the woods of Pennsylvania, authorities were preparing for a long manhunt because of the fugitive's purported survivalist skills. The 34-year-old's freedom ended up falling just short of 10 days. The Pennsylvania State Police arrested him early Saturday evening in rural Conowingo Township in Warren County, reports CBS News . It seems he set off a barking dog when he approached a couple's property line from the rear, say police. The homeowners headed back to investigate in a golf cart and encountered Burham, who had been jailed on kidnapping, burglary, and other charges prior to his escape and is suspected in a murder.

Burham told the couple he was camping, but the husband recognized him, got his wife back into the golf cart, and "drove away from there so he could immediately contact us," said Lt. Col. George Bivens. Troopers swarmed the area and soon captured Burham in the woods, per CNN. Bivens said Burham looked "worn out" upon arrest. The inmate had escaped the Warren County jail on July 6 by getting onto the roof and scaling down with a rope made from jail bedding, notes the AP. It remained unclear if Burham had any outside help while on the run, and troopers planned to scour the area looking for more evidence. (They apparently found one campsite previously.)