Kennedys Denounce RFK Jr.'s 'Deplorable' Remarks on COVID, Jews

Days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of antisemitic remarks about COVID-19, his family is speaking out, and a Democratic watchdog group is calling on a US House committee to uninvite him from an upcoming hearing. The family remarks:

"I strongly condemn my brother's deplorable and untruthful remarks last week about COVID being engineered for ethnic targeting," Kerry Kennedy, who is president of the Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights nonprofit, said in a statement cited by the New York Times. "His statements do not represent what I believe or what Robert F. Kennedy Human Rights stand for, with our 50+-year track record of protecting rights and standing against racism and all forms of discrimination."

"Bobby's comments are morally and factually wrong," said his brother, Joseph Kennedy II, in a statement to the Boston Globe. "They play on antisemitic myths and stoke mistrust of the Chinese. His remarks in no way reflect the words and actions of our father, Robert F. Kennedy."