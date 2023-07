Kennedys Denounce RFK Jr.'s 'Deplorable' Remarks on COVID, Jews

Days after Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was accused of antisemitic remarks about COVID-19 , his family is speaking out, and a Democratic watchdog group is calling on a US House committee to uninvite him from an upcoming hearing. The family remarks:

And his son, former Rep. Joseph Kennedy III, tweeted, "My uncle's comments were hurtful and wrong. I unequivocally condemn what he said."

As NBC News reports, when RFK Jr. launched his 2024 presidential bid, his sister said that while she loves him, she does not share or endorse "many" of his opinions (among other things, he's known for spreading anti-vaccine conspiracy theories). He's currently polling between 10% and 20%, numbers the Times calls "striking" considering he's issuing a Democratic primary challenge to the incumbent. (Read more Robert F. Kennedy Jr. stories.)