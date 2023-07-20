Texas Man Arrested in Serial Sex Worker Slayings

Another suspected serial killer has surfaced, this time in Texas. Oscar Sanchez Garcia, 25, was arrested Wednesday and will be charged with three counts of murder tied to the deaths of three women in Dallas from April through July. All three women were found stabbed to death near the Trinity River in Dallas' Oak Cliff neighborhood, per WFAA and USA Today . The body of 60-year-old Kimberly Robinson was found April 22 in a grassy area under a DART train bridge along the 200 block of Sante Fe Avenue. The body of 25-year-old Cherish Gibson was found along the same block on June 24, in a grassy area near a DART station. A third victim, still unidentified, was discovered Saturday along the 800 block of Brazos Street, about a mile from the location of the other bodies.

At least two of the victims had ties to prostitution, police announced a day before the arrest, saying they wished to inform sex workers about the trend, per KXAS. Authorities haven't pointed to a motive or described what evidence ties Garcia to the case. But "I'm so glad that he's off the streets where he won't be able to hurt anyone else," Robinson's daughter, Janetria Oliver, tells WFAA. Bekah Charleston, a sex trafficking victim, tells the outlet that sex workers are often dehumanized "to the point that they become ... a product to someone that is to be paid for, used and discarded." Garcia's arrest follows that of another suspected serial killer who allegedly targeted sex workers on Long Island. Garcia, arrested in March for a domestic assault allegation, has bond set at $4 million. (Read more serial killer stories.)