Lawmakers will hear Wednesday from witnesses who say the government has been concealing evidence of alien life, including possible alien bodies. The House Oversight Committee's subcommittee on National Security, the Border, and Foreign Affairs will hear from three individuals with experience in the US military, including former Navy Cmdr. David Fravor , who's spoken publicly about seeing an object "not from this world" in the sky during a 2004 training mission, and Ryan Graves, a retired Navy pilot who claims to have seen UFOs off the Atlantic coast "every day for at least a couple years," per the Guardian .

But the key witness is David Grusch, a former Air Force and intelligence official turned UFO whistleblower, who claims the federal government holds "intact and partially intact" alien vehicles, including some as large as "a football field," and potentially "dead pilots," per the Guardian. Grusch reportedly investigated unexplained anomalous phenomena through the National Reconnaissance Office, a Defense Department agency, before leaving the government in April. He claims his investigation into a secret government program centered around the retrieval of UFOs was blocked and has turned over "extensive classified information" to Congress, per the Debrief.

Grusch hasn't actually seen any alien spacecraft. Rather, his claims come from "extensive interviews with high-level intelligence officials," he tells the Debrief. That's enough for Republican Rep. Tim Burchett, who in announcing the hearing last week railed against a government "cover-up," saying the US had evidence of technology that "defies all of our laws of physics," per the Guardian. He added the witnesses would "provide public testimony because the American people deserve the truth," per CNN. The hearing will be livestreamed on YouTube beginning at 10am ET.