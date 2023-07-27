Wild Claims Emerge in Congress' UFO Hearing

"Nonhuman biologics" were recovered from crashed UFOs seized by the US government in secret, a former military intelligence officer told lawmakers under oath on Wednesday during a hearing on the potential national security threats posed by what's officially dubbed unidentified aerial phenomena, or UAPs. Retired US Air Force Maj. David Grusch's talk of alien matter was just one part of "mystifying testimony" from three former military officials who testified for more than two hours, leaving members of a House Oversight subcommittee "baffled," per NBC News. Much more from the hearing:



Grusch, who claims he was tasked with investigating UAPs, said he was "absolutely" certain that the government possesses some. He described a secret "multidecade" program focused on retrieving and rebuilding crashed UAPs. It's dangerous work, apparently: "I know of multiple colleagues of mine that got physically injured," Grusch said, per USA Today. "By UAPs or by people within the federal government?" asked GOP Rep. Eric Burlison. "Both," Grusch answered.

"I know of multiple colleagues of mine that got physically injured," Grusch said, per USA Today. "By UAPs or by people within the federal government?" asked GOP Rep. Eric Burlison. "Both," Grusch answered. Too sensitive to speak of: Asked to describe what he'd seen, Grusch said: "I have to be very careful here ... [but] what I personally witnessed, myself and my wife, was very disturbing," per NBC. Throughout his testimony, Grusch left out many details, claiming the information was too sensitive for public airing.