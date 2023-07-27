Trump Lawyers Reportedly Get Bad News in Meeting

Lawyers for Donald Trump met with prosecutors from the office of special counsel Jack Smith on Thursday, but NBC News reports they will not have good news to deliver to the former president. His attorneys were told to expect an indictment over Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, according to the outlet. That wouldn't be a huge surprise: Trump himself announced last week that he had received a letter from the Justice Department informing him that he could face related federal charges. However, the former president disputed the NBC report, writing on Truth Social that his lawyers had a "productive meeting" at which they explained "in detail that I did nothing wrong, was advised by many lawyers, and that an Indictment of me would only further destroy our Country."

"No indication of notice was given during the meeting," he added. "Do not trust the Fake News on anything!" As the Washington Post notes, it's not unusual in such high-profile cases for attorneys to request a last-minute meeting with prosecutors to make their case against an indictment. It was not clear if Smith himself participated in the meeting with Trump attorneys Todd Blanche and the newly hired John Lauro, per the New York Times. As for the timing of a possible indictment, it could come quickly. The grand jury in the case was meeting on Thursday at a federal courthouse in DC, and a member of Smith's prosecutorial team was seen there as well, per the Post.

Among other things, Smith's team has been investigating events leading to the Capitol riot, as well as allegations that Trump and his allies raised funds from donors on false claims of election fraud. Trump has been separately indicted over the handling of classified documents as well as hush-money payments to Stormy Daniels. He also faces possible charges of election interference in Georgia. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)