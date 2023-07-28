When commentators say Taylor Swift's concerts are "seismic," they're not simply using a colorful descriptor—they're detailing what appears to be an actual physical manifestation of Swifties' rabid fandom. As part of her Eras Tour, the 33-year-old performer took to the stage at Seattle's Lumen Field for two nights last weekend, and they were such literally ground-shaking events that Western Washington University geology professor Jackie Caplan-Auerbach decided to take a closer look. Specifically, she wanted to compare the seismic results from Swift's concerts to "Beast Quake," a phenomenon that took place in 2011 when the Seattle Seahawks' Marshawn Lynch scored a touchdown and the crowd went wild, per KING 5 .

In that instance, the seismic magnitude came in at 2.0. Caplan-Auerbach says she pulled 10 hours of data from Swift's two concerts and set to work, and she noticed that the ground shook in almost the same exact pattern both nights, which suggested the crowd was reacting to certain songs played in the same order in Swift's set list. The verdict in terms of which "quake" was bigger: Swift Quake beat Beast Quake, coming in at a 2.3 magnitude, which Caplan-Auerbach says equates to about twice the amount of shaking as what was seen during the Seahawks game.

The Seattle Times notes that seismology used to analyze concerts can be tricky, as it may be hard to tell whether the activity was caused by fans jumping up and down to a beat, or by the beat itself emanating from speakers. Also, outsized cheering at football games typically only comes briefly—for instance, after touchdowns—while fan reaction at concerts tends to be more random throughout. Caplan-Auerbach also notes that there's something bigger going on here than Swift.

"What I love is to be able to share that this is science," she tells CNN. "It doesn't have to happen in a lab with a white coat. Everyday observations and experiences are science." Anyone who wants to help the professor dive deeper into her Swift Quake analysis (she thinks a low hum that registered may be from dancing fans) can upload their own videos from last weekend's concerts here. (Swift has been having a seismic effect on local economies, too.)