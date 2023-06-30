Country Star Hit During Concert

In the middle of "If You Go Down (I'm Goin' Down Too)," Kelsea Ballerini's concert in Idaho on Wednesday was brought to a halt when something thrown at the stage hit the singer in the face. Fan video shows Ballerini moving away from the microphone as she touches her left eye, Yahoo Entertainment reports. A violinist checked on Ballerini, who resumed singing briefly, then left the stage. Her manager stepped to the microphone and told the Boise crowd the object was a friendship bracelet. Ballerini came out a few minutes later and resumed the concert, per NBC News .

The country star reassured fans Thursday on Instagram. The bracelet hit Ballerini in the eye, she said, per USA Today, scaring her more than hurting her. "We all have triggers and layers of fears way deeper than what is shown," she wrote, "and that's why i walked offstage to calm down and make sure myself, band and crew, and the crowd all felt safe to continue." The incident comes soon after singers Bebe Rexha and Ava Max were injured by fans during shows. And on Saturday in London, a concertgoer threw a bag holding the ashes of the fan's mother onto the stage while Pink was performing, per USA Today. When Ballerini later posted photos of her show, she added, "I'm fine, let's just do a better job of keeping each other safe at shows." (Read more concert stories.)