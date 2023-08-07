Hole-in-One Helps Nab Manslaughter Suspect

Police in Florida have charged one senior citizen in the fatal beating of another, and a celebratory photo of a hole-in-one helped in the case. As Fox 35 reports, all of this began on June 28, when 87-year-old Dean Zook hit a car while trying to park at the Glenview Country Club in The Villages. Robert Moore Jr., 76, thought Zook hit his car, and punched the older man in the jaw when Zook asked to ask exchange insurance information, say police, per WESH.com . Moore continued punching Zook—until he realized that it wasn't his car after all that had been struck, according to an arrest affidavit.

When Sumter County deputies arrived and spoke with Zook, he began slurring his words and struggling to stand. He would be diagnosed with bleeding of the brain and eventually die from his injuries, say authorities. Moore had left the country club by the time deputies arrived, but they were able to identify him as a suspect thanks to a receipt for a to-go food order from the country club. A detective searching his name online then found a photo in the Villages-News of Moore from earlier this year posing after he hit a hole-in-one at a local course, per the Washington Post. He was wearing the same, or similar clothes, as the person seen on surveillance video punching Zook.

Moore, who has been charged with aggressive manslaughter, has since admitted that he punched Zook, according to court documents. He told a detective that he did so only after Zook put his hands on Moore's shirt and arm, per the arrest affidavit. Moore drives the same make and model car as the one struck by Zook, leading to the initial confusion. He also told the detective he feared Zook would try to leave the scene. Moore is scheduled to be arraigned in September. (Read more manslaughter stories.)