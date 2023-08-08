Kate McKinnon's 'Weird Barbie' Now a Real Barbie

In the wildly popular Barbie movie , Kate McKinnon plays "Weird Barbie," a version of the doll that has been played with, as Mattel puts it , "just a liiiiittle too much." With her crooked hacked-off haircut, marker doodles on her face, and paint on her dress, McKinnon's version of the doll is also often seen in strange poses including the splits in the film, People reports. Now, "Weird Barbie" can be yours, because Mattel is releasing an actual Barbie doll based on the character, Women's Wear Daily reports. It can be pre-ordered here , and must be ordered by August 18.

It'll cost you $50 plus $6.95 shipping and may take a while to get; the website says it will ship on or before May 31, 2024. "If anyone knows anything about keeping it weird, it's Weird Barbie, a breakout character from Barbie The Movie," the website description reads. "Our doll version wears an outfit inspired by one you'll see in the feature film, a bright pink dress with colorful artwork and puffy sleeves, and green snakeskin boots. She also features short tousled hair and markings on her face." Mattel is selling a number of other dolls inspired by the movie here. (Read more Barbie stories.)