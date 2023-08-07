Apparently This Zuck-Elon Cage Fight Thing Isn't Over

For those hoping that the Mark Zuckerberg-Elon Musk cage fight weirdness might go away, well, sorry. Musk "spent much of Sunday" tweeting about the hypothetical cage fight, per the Daily Beast; among other things the owner of the company formerly known as Twitter said he's "much bigger" than the Meta founder, which gives him an advantage, and that he's been lifting weights at work throughout the day to prepare. "I build muscle fast," he said in another post; in yet another, he said the fight should be livestreamed on his site, which he now calls X, with the proceeds going to a charity for veterans, Fox Business reports.