Barbie Becoming $1B Hit

Greta Gerwig should be feeling closer to fine these days. In just three weeks in theaters, Barbie is set to sail past $1 billion in global ticket sales, breaking a record for female directors that was previously held by Patty Jenkins, who helmed Wonder Woman. Barbie, which Gerwig directed and co-wrote, added another $53 million from 4,178 North American locations this weekend, according to studio estimates on Sunday. The Margot Robbie-led and produced film has been comfortably seated in first place for three weeks, and it's hardly finished yet. Warner Bros. said the film will cross $1 billion before the end of the day, the AP reports.

In modern box office history, just 53 movies have made over $1 billion, not accounting for inflation, and Barbie is now the biggest to be directed by one woman, supplanting Wonder Woman's $821.8 million global total. Three movies co-directed by women are still ahead of Barbie, including Frozen ($1.3 billion) and Frozen 2 ($1.45 billion), both co-directed by Jennifer Lee, and Captain Marvel ($1.1 billion), co-directed by Anna Boden. Oppenheimer added $28.7 million from 3,612 locations in North America, bringing its domestic total to $228.6 million. The biopic also celebrated a milestone, crossing $500 million globally in three weeks. It's now among the four top-grossing biographies ever and the biggest World War II movie of all time.

Below are estimated ticket sales for Friday through Sunday at US and Canadian theaters, according to Comscore. Final domestic figures will be released Monday.

