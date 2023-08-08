He's the Last Unidentified Victim of the 'Candy Man'

A newly released sketch may close the final chapter on a notorious serial killer who preyed on teen boys in Houston 50 years ago. The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children unveiled a sketch of the last unidentified victim of Dean Corll, who came to be known as the "Candy Man" because his parents owned a candy store, reports ABC13 . Corll's other 27 victims have been identified, but one is still known only as John Doe 1973. The NCMEC believes he was between 15 and 18, with long brown hair. The sketch also includes reconstructed images of what he was likely wearing when abducted. Already, KHOU has received a tip of who the teen might have been, but authorities have not confirmed.

"We remain hopeful that this young man's family and friends are still looking for him," says Carol Schweitzer of NCMEC. "He may have siblings, cousins, classmates, neighbors, or friends that have always wondered what happened to him." His peers would be in their late 60s or early 70s by now. Corll lured his victims to locations with the help of teen accomplices Elmer Wayne Henley and David Owen Brooks. Henley killed the 33-year-old Corll in 1973 in what he said was self-defense, and the two teens then led police to the bodies. The victims were tortured and raped before being killed, and they were collectively known as the "Lost Boys." (Read more serial killers stories.)