Another sign of Ron DeSantis' struggle to gain traction in the polls: He now has a new campaign manager. The Messenger reports that the Florida governor has demoted Generra Peck to chief strategist and put adviser James Uthmeier in charge. Uthmeier is DeSantis' gubernatorial chief of staff and is described by the outlet as one of the governor's "most trusted, and most conservative, advisers." The move comes just weeks after a major overhaul of the campaign that included about a third of its staffers being let go, notes Politico. The job of Peck, who most recently led DeSantis' easy reelection victory as governor, was thought to be safe at the time.