Grim Twist in Missouri Kidnapping Case

Missouri authorities had been looking for Jaynie Crosdale since January, saying she was believed to have information about Timothy Haslett Jr.'s alleged abduction of a 22-year-old woman who says she was held captive in his home for a month before escaping. Now, in a horrific twist, Crosdale's body has been found. Kayakers found human remains in a barrel in the Missouri River that were last week identified as Crosdale's, NBC News reports. Crosdale had been considered a potential witness in the kidnapping case against Haslett, and at a hearing Monday, prosecutors said she "was inside" the suspect's home before his October arrest.

The court hearing was requested by prosecutors who asked to increase Haslett's bond as soon as Crosdale's remains were identified, but their motion was denied. Prosecutors do not believe Crosdale and the victim in the case knew each other or saw each other, but they do believe Crosdale and Haslett had contact with each other prior to the victim allegedly escaping Haslett's home, KMBC reports. Crosdale was found inside a blue barrel, and the local police chief confirms that barrel was "very similar" to blue barrels seen outside Haslett's home around the time of his arrest last year. (Read more Missouri stories.)