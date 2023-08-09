Iraq Bans 'Gender,' 'Homosexuality' From Use in Media

Iraq says all media and social media companies operating within its borders are now barred from using the terms "homosexuality" and "gender." In place of "homosexuality," the term "sexual deviance" must be used instead, Reuters reports. The new edict was issued by the Iraqi Communications and Media Commission, the Arab state's official media regulator, on Tuesday. All phone and internet companies licensed by the commission are also banned from using the prohibited terms in their mobile apps. No penalty for violations has yet been established, but a fine could be included, ABC.net reports.