American Nurse, Daughter Abducted in Haiti Are Freed

An American nurse and her young daughter who were kidnapped in Haiti two weeks ago have been freed, reports ABC News . Details are scant, but Alix Dorsainvil and her child are said to be safe. Dorsainvil works as a nurse for the religious and humanitarian aid group El Roi Haiti, and she and her daughter were abducted from the group's campus in Port au Prince on July 27. Dorsainvil, who is from New Hampshire, is married to the nonprofit group's director, Sandro Dorsainvil.

"It is with a heart of gratitude and immense joy that we at El Roi Haiti confirm the safe release of our staff member and friend, Alix Dorsainvil and her child," says the group in a statement, per CNN. An earlier story by CBS News reported that Dorsainvil first visited Haiti in 2010 while in college after its devastating earthquake of that year. She began making trips back on her own before moving there permanently. Dorsainvil started working for El Roi Haiti in 2020 and married her husband the following year. (The US and UN have warned about Haiti's increasing instability.)