Democrats Want FBI to Investigate Trump Call

(Newser) – Experts have called President Trump's phone call to Georgia's secretary of state legally murky—but a few congressional Democrats say it was clearly criminal. In a letter to FBI Director Christopher Wray sent Monday, Reps. Ted Lieu and Kathleen Rice called for an "immediate criminal investigation" of the call, in which Trump urged Brad Raffensperger, a Republican, to "find' the 11,780 extra votes he would have needed to win the state, the Hill reports. "As members of Congress and former prosecutors, we believe Donald Trump engaged in solicitation of, or conspiracy to commit, a number of election crimes," Lieu and Rice wrote, listing state and federal laws the call may have violated. "The evidence of election fraud by Mr. Trump is now in broad daylight," they wrote.

In a tweet Sunday, Senate Minority Whip Dick Durbin also called for an criminal investigation of the "unhinged" president's "disgraceful effort to intimidate an elected official into deliberately changing & misrepresenting the legally confirmed vote totals." Raffensperger said Monday that while his office probably won't investigate the call because of a potential conflict of interest—the chief investigator in his office recently spoke with Trump, too—a district attorney might launch a criminal probe, Politico reports. "I understand that the Fulton County District Attorney wants to look at it. Maybe that’s the appropriate venue for it to go," Raffensperger told Good Morning America. (Read more President Trump stories.)

