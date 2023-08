Federal prosecutors are trying to back out of a critical provision in his plea deal with them, Hunter Biden told a court. The agreement appeared to fall apart when a judge declined to approve it last month. In a filing Friday, prosecutors said that there is no deal anymore and that the two sides are at a standoff, the New York Times reports. Biden disputed that in a filing Sunday, saying he intends to stick to the plea agreement he signed in court. The other significant change is that a special counsel, David Weiss, has been appointed to the case by the Justice Department.