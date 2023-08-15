It's 'Professor' Manning Now

NFL great Peyton Manning will teach communications at University of Tennessee
By John Johnson,  Newser Staff
Posted Aug 15, 2023 3:15 AM CDT
Peyton Manning will be teaching for the University of Tennessee.   (AP Photo/Jack Dempsey, File)

Peyton Manning has gone from quarterback to professor. The 47-year-old will be back at his alma mater, the University of Tennessee, this fall to teach in the communications department, reports CNN. Manning will be what's known as a "professor of practice" because of his real-world media experience, per the Knoxville Tennessean. He will be an in-person expert in classes running the gamut from public speaking to sports reporting to leadership. And his salary? $0. Manning's classes will be at UT's campus in Knoxville.

As for that real-world experience: Manning in 2020 started Omaha Productions, which produces sports-themed shows, and he's been in a slew of commercials, TV cameos, and sports programs over the years—notably the popular "ManningCast" with brother Eli on ESPN. "My time as a student in the College of Communication and Information was a foundational experience during which I learned critical skills and messaging techniques that I continue to put to use almost daily," said Manning, who graduated in 1997 with a degree in speech communication before going on to win two Super Bowls. (Read more Peyton Manning stories.)

