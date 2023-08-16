Trump Will Be Booked Differently This Time

In his previous three indictments, former President Trump was booked—meaning processed and fingerprinted—at a courthouse. His fourth won't follow that same pattern. Fulton County Sheriff Pat Labat's office on Tuesday said that "based on guidance received from the district attorney's office and presiding judge, it is expected that all 19 defendants named in the indictment will be booked" at the Fulton County Jail in Atlanta. Defendants are permitted to show up at any hour, 24/7, the statement noted, per USA Today . It also cautioned that plans were subject to change. Defendants have until noon on Aug. 25 to turn themselves in.

CNN reports that when defendants are not arrested upon indictment, their defense attorneys often negotiate the terms of their surrender, including details like bond. "Police officers indicted on murder charges, for instance, rarely spend more than a few hours in the Fulton jail before bonding out," per the Atlanta Journal-Constitution. The paper reports the "consistently overcrowded" Fulton County Jail "has been been plagued with issues in recent years" (one inmate was reportedly covered in bedbugs when he died.) The BBC cites a report by the Southern Center for Human Rights that found "unhygienic living conditions" at the jail have given rise to COVID, lice, and scabies outbreaks. (Read more Donald Trump stories.)