Leonard Bernstein's Family Is on Bradley Cooper's Side

Many people are upset about the prosthetic nose Bradley Cooper (who is not Jewish) wore to play Jewish conductor and composer Leonard Bernstein, but Bernstein's family is not among that number. In a lengthy statement posted to X, the site formerly known as Twitter, Bernstein's three children write, "It happens to be true that Leonard Bernstein had a nice, big nose. Bradley chose to use makeup to amplify his resemblance, and we're perfectly fine with that. We're also certain that our dad would have been fine with it as well." Cooper, who is both the star and the director of the biopic about Bernstein, titled Maestro, "included the three of us along every step of his amazing journey as he made his film about our father," they write.